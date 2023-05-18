Police reopen A49 after crash that killed biker

By Richard WilliamsPreesPublished:

A major north Shropshire Road has reopened seven hours after a crash on Thursday afternoon that left a motorcyclist dead and two others injured.

The biker died when his Ducati motorbike collided with a Honda Jazz car at around 1.40pm on the A49 by Prees Heath Common Nature Reserve near Prees Heath Roundabout, where the road meets the A41.

West Mercia Police said the male motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash while the two female occupants of the car were taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The road was closed in the afternoon following the incident with motorists told to find alternative routes.

North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) confirmed at 8.25pm that the road was now reopen.

