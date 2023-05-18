A49 to be 'closed for some time' after serious crash near roundabout

A major road in north Shropshire has been closed due to a serious crash.

West Mercia Police has said the A49 has been shut by Prees Heath Common Nature Reserve up to Prees Heath Roundabout where the road meets the A41.

In a statement, the force said the road will be "closed for some time" due to a serious RTC.

Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called at 2.08pm. Three fire appliances, including the rescue tender, from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch have been sent after receiving a request from West Midlands Ambulance Service to assist at the scene.

