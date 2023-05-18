A49 to be 'closed for some time' after serious crash near roundabout

West Mercia Police has said the A49 has been shut by Prees Heath Common Nature Reserve up to Prees Heath Roundabout where the road meets the A41.
In a statement, the force said the road will be "closed for some time" due to a serious RTC.
Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called at 2.08pm. Three fire appliances, including the rescue tender, from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch have been sent after receiving a request from West Midlands Ambulance Service to assist at the scene.