Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to the call, along with the police.

The call came in at 7:11am reporting that a collision had taken place.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Prees and Wellington.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, police also attended the incident.

Fire crews made the vehicles involved in the two-car crash "electrically safe."

Fortunately, no one was trapped.