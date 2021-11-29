Emergency relief for Prees

Stock image. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who is affected by the power outage in Prees is welcome at Prees Fire Station between 6pm and 8pm this evening (Monday, November 29) to use the facilities, for example to get hot water, charge devices or use the microwave and so on.

"Some of our on-call crew will be on site to help with anything you need to know.

"We know this is difficult for those affected by the storm and would like to help any way we can."