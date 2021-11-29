Emergency relief for Prees

By Andrew RevillPreesPublished:

After Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across the county over the weekend, Shropshire Fire and Rescue service has announced that Prees Fire Station will be open this evening to help those still affected by powercuts.

Stock image. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
Stock image. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who is affected by the power outage in Prees is welcome at Prees Fire Station between 6pm and 8pm this evening (Monday, November 29) to use the facilities, for example to get hot water, charge devices or use the microwave and so on.

"Some of our on-call crew will be on site to help with anything you need to know.

"We know this is difficult for those affected by the storm and would like to help any way we can."

Fallen trees and debris caused both road closures and train service cancellations in Shropshire over the weekend, while planned events had to be curtailed or cancelled due to the bad weather.

Prees
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News