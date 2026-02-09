One person was cut free from the collision involving a pick-up truck with a trailer and two cars on the A53 near Market Drayton.

There were five casualties in total, according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the road was closed according to the AA’s traffic planner website.

It has since been reopened.

Police and paramedics have also been on the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said: “At 1.08pm on Monday, February 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Market Drayton involving one pickup with trailer and two cars.

“One casualty extricated from a vehicle using Holmatro cutting equipment. Two casualties were conveyed to hospital by ambulance and three released from the scene by paramedics. The A53 is currently closed.”

Four fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Prees and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called shortly after 1pm to a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on Websters Lane in Hodnet, Market Drayton. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a Community First Responder (CFR) attended the scene.

"Two patients, a man and a woman who were the drivers of two cars were assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. They received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment. No further patients required treatment from ambulance staff.”