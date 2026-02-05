'Misleading' air ambulance charity which had no aircraft or medical staff is under investigation

An air ambulance charity is facing a full investigation by the Charity Commission after code breaches were found by the Fundraising Regulator.

Stoke Air Ambulance CIO has aspirations to one day serve areas of Shropshire and Staffordshire including Stafford, Market Drayton and Loggerheads.

In a report published on Wednesday (February 4), the Fundraising Regulator said an investigation had found a number of code breaches relating to the charity's online fundraising materials.

These included what it said were "misleading and unsubstantiated claims" by Stoke Air Ambulance, as well as "unfair criticism of other organisations" and "encouraging donors to cancel existing donations to other organisations".