'Inadequate': Shropshire home-care service placed in special measures by Care Quality Commission

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it had downgraded the rating of Willow Home Care Ltd from "requires improvement" to "inadequate" and placed it into special measures to "protect people" following an inspection in July.

Willow Home Care Ltd, run by a company of the same name, provides care and support to adults living in their own homes.

It is based in the Market Drayton area and operates across Shropshire.

The CQC said it carried out the inspection after receiving serious concerns about late calls, missed calls, and poor standards of care.

Inspectors said they found the concerns were substantiated and the service had breached regulations related to managing risks and good management.

As a result the CQC said it has downgraded the ratings for how "effective", "caring" and "responsive" the service is from good to inadequate.