Huge police and RSPCA raid removes horses and dogs from premises near Market Drayton
Horses and dogs were removed from a north Shropshire property in a huge RSPCA operation.
Officials from the animal welfare organisation and West Mercia Police were seen at the premises, off the A53, at Fordhall near Market Drayton, throughout yesterday (Wednesday, December 10).
A spokeswoman for the RSPCA confirmed that animals were taken away as part of the operation.
She said: "On Wednesday a warrant was executed by West Mercia Police with the RSPCA, at an address in Shropshire. Horses and dogs were removed.
“As the investigation is currently ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.”
West Mercia Police was contacted for comment but directed queries to the RSPCA.