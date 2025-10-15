Firefighters were sent to Islands Cross, Woore where a black Vauxhall Corsa was alight after a crash.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed no-one was injured in the incident.

A Vauxhall Corsa went up in flames after hitting a tree near Market Drayton. Pictures: Market Drayton Fire Station

A spokesman said: “At 21:35 hours on Tuesday the rescue pump from Market Drayton was mobilised by fire control, along with a pump from Loggerheads (Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service), to reports of a car on fire at Islands Cross, Woore near Market Drayton.

“On arrival at the incident the crews found that a hatchback car had been involved in a significant collision with a tree and was fully involved in fire.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus utilising two high pressure hose reel jets quickly set about extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters from Market Drayton were on the scene

The fire spread from the car to a hedgerow. Pictures: Market Drayton Fire Station

The Vauxhall Corsa was engulfed in flames as firefighters tackled the blaze. Pictures: Market Drayton Fire Station

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. Pictures: Market Drayton Fire Station

“Officers from West Mercia and Staffordshire police attended the scene. The B5026 London Road, and the A51 Nantwich Road were both closed for approximately 40 minutes, to make the area safe for firefighters to extinguish the fire and damp down the area.

“The car was severely damaged by fire, there was also damage to a number of small trees and hedgerow.

“Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for any hotspots or hidden fire spread."