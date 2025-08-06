Market Drayton pub boarded up with skip on car park weeks after closure

The Gingerbread Man on Adderley Road in Market Drayton officially closed its doors for the final time on July 3, with its popular children’s Wacky Warehouse play barn having already shut on June 22.

Described by the operators of the pub as a deeply difficult decision, its closure has left residents in the town saddened at the loss of a much-loved community venue.

A skip outside the pub that closed in July

In recent weeks, the building has been boarded up, and a waste container now stands outside.

The site remains vacant, and there are no immediate indication of redevelopment plans. Greene King, which owns the pub and carvery, was asked if it plans to sell the building or hopes to reopen the venue in future.

The pub has been boarded up

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the Gingerbread Man in Market Drayton has now closed. Making the decision to close a pub is never an easy one, and multiple factors are always considered.

The Gingerbread Man pub in Market Drayton closed in July

"We would like to thank our loyal customers and communities who have enjoyed visiting us over the years. We look forward to welcoming them into our other pubs in Shropshire soon.”