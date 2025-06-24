'This has not been an easy decision' - Market Drayton pub to close for good next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Gingerbread Man, a Greene King pub and carvery on Adderley Road, will shut on July 3.

Furthermore, an announcement on social media today (Tuesday, June 24) said the Wacky Warehouse section of the business has already closed for the final time - shutting last Sunday.

In the post, the owners of the much-loved pub said the decision to close had not been easy and thanked customers for their support.

The announcement said: "After many unforgettable years, we’re sad to share that The Gingerbread Man will be closing its doors for the final time on July 3 and the Wacky Warehouse unfortunately closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, June 22.

"This has not been an easy decision, and we want to thank every single one of you who’s walked through our doors - for the pints, the laughs, the stories, and the memories.

"From all of us here - thank you for being part of our journey. You’ll always be part of the The Gingerbread Man's family.

"From me to my team, you've all been amazing and have made the years one to remember. We may be closing the doors but I've walked away with a second family."