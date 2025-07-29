'It looks absolutely stunning' - complex works at historic Market Drayton building completed

Complex works to repair and restore windows at Market Drayton Cemetery Chapel began in October last year.

The scheme cost Market Drayton Town Council nearly £17,000 and has seen windows that date back to the early 1800s replaced or repaired.

Windows at Market Drayton Cemetery Chapel have been repaired and restored. Pictured is the chapel in January

However, the town council revealed in January that dealing with windows of that age was proving "challenging" and presented "all sorts of little problems".

Scaffolding was installed around the much-loved building earlier this year, and after months, work has now been completed.