Residents invited to attend remembrance services in Market Drayton

Two services will be held in Market Drayton to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

The annual Festival of Remembrance will be held at St. Mary's Church on Sunday, November 10. The remembrance event will begin with a parade from Queen Street Car Park to the church where a service will be held.

A parade march from the church will then follow before a war memorial service where Mayor, Councillor Roy Aldcroft will lay a wreath on behalf of the town council, alongside other organisations.

There will be refreshments available at the Royal British Legion Club at the conclusion of the service.

Market Drayton Town Council said wreaths will be available for collection from the British Legion Club on Friday, November 8, between 7pm and 9pm.

Elsewhere, a short service will be held at the War Memorial on Armistice Day at 11am where the community and council members will come together to pay tribute to those who served in the armed forces and made the ultimate sacrifice during their tours of duty.

A spokesperson at Market Drayton Town Council said: "Remembrance Sunday, November 10 will once again see the Market Drayton community out in force to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

"We'll remember the armed forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, the vital role played by the emergency services and those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.

"The day will feature a service at St Mary's Church at 10.45am followed by a procession along Cheshire Street forming at the war memorial whereupon a memorial service will commence at approximately 12.05pm.

"It will also be an opportunity for many organisations and individuals in Market Drayton to lay a wreath in memory.

"A short service will also take place by the War Memorial on Armistice Day, Monday 11 November at 11am, all residents are welcome to attend."