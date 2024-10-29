Horse rescued from sink hole by firefighters in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.54am reporting the incident at Stoke Park in the North Shropshire town.

Three fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent to the scene from Wellington and Whitchurch fire stations.

An operations officer was also in attendance and a vet was on hand at the scene.

One horse was rescued from a sink hole using an animal rescue team and equipment.

The incident concluded at 10.17am.