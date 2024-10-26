Man arrested on suspicion of arson over series of fires in Market Drayton
Police in Market Drayton have arrested a man in connection with a series of fires in the town.
A series of fires were reported to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service earlier this month, and police said they were investigating.
On Saturday, officers from Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a male on suspicion of arson.
Police said today that the man remains in custody whilst enquiries continue.
At the time, the fire service said its crews had been called out to four fires within an hour of each other in the early hours of Saturday, October 19.