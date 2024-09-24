Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.45am this morning reporting the incident at HMP Stoke Heath near Market Drayton.

Two fire crews were sent from Hodnet and Market Drayton Fire Stations to the Young Offenders Institution as well as an operations manager.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene at the Category C prison.

The fire involving clothing material was out upon the arrival of crews, and dealt with by on-site prison staff .

The incident concluded at 10.13am.