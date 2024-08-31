Former farm field to become dog exercise facility after permission granted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Applicants Mr and Mrs Seaton, who run a run a mixed arable and livestock farm on the site at at Styche Grange, Longford, near Market Drayton, applied to diversify their operation with a change of use for the 9,500 square metre field in July.

The proposal would allow for dog-owners to book one hour slots in order to exercise their dogs without the need for them to be secured on a lead, with up to a maximum of eight dogs on site at any one time.

The field will feature a number of logs, tyres and jumps for the amusement of canine visitors, while a small shelter will also be built on site to allow the dogs’ human companions to shelter from the elements.

The plan, which also includes improvements to access, parking and fencing to form an entrance to the site, was supported by Moreton Say Parish Council.

The site of a proposed dog exercise field near Market Drayton. Photo: Google

“The site forms part of a registered farm holding and the proposed development would result in a small scale leisure and recreational facility ideally suited for a countryside location,” said Shropshire Council’s planning officer report.

“The application site will utilise unproductive agricultural land located just to the south of the applicants farmstead and farm house.

“In conclusion the proposed facility will provide employment for the applicants and provide a leisure and recreational facility for local residents to exercise their dogs in a safe place. In principle the proposed development would accord with local and national policy.”