A41 near Market Drayton closed after crash

AA Traffic News is reporting that the A41 is closed due to a crash on the southbound stretch from Bletchley to the A53 (Tern Hill roundabout).

"Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A41 southbound from the Bletchley Road to A53 (Tern Hill roundabout).

"The accident is near Tern Hill Service Station. Sensors confirm the road is closed."

The incident was first reported at 1.51pm on Sunday.