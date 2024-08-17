Man cleared of Market Drayton sexual assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Marley Burt, of Apsley Road, Cirencester was accused of assaulting the woman on January 31.

The 28-year-old had denied the attack when he appeared before Telford Magistrates last month.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

When he appeared before Recorder Ben Williams at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, the judge heard that the prosecution had taken the decision that that they were no longer offering any evidence against Mr Burt.

The Judge said he was “satisfied” that the prosecution had “considered thoroughly” the decision to drop the case.

He ordered a not guilty plea to be entered on to the court record and told Mr Burt he was free to go.