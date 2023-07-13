Man faces crown court trial after pleading not guilty to sexual assault in Market Drayton

By David TooleyMarket DraytonCrimePublished:

A 28-year-old man is facing a crown court trial after he denied a charge of sexual assault on a woman in Market Drayton.

Telford Magistrates Court
Telford Magistrates Court

Marley Burt, of Apsley Road, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he entered a plea of not guilty.

Burt is charged with intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over on January 31 in Market Drayton and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Presiding Justice Ashley Clayton accepted jurisdiction for the case but Burt elected to use his right to go to crown court for his trial.

Magistrates then gave Burt unconditional bail and ordered him to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 9.

Crime
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News