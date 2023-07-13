Man faces crown court trial after pleading not guilty to sexual assault in Market Drayton

Telford Magistrates Court

Marley Burt, of Apsley Road, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he entered a plea of not guilty.

Burt is charged with intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over on January 31 in Market Drayton and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

Presiding Justice Ashley Clayton accepted jurisdiction for the case but Burt elected to use his right to go to crown court for his trial.