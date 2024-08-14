Market Drayton Fire Station named bloomin' best for edible display aiming to stock local food bank
A fire station in North Shropshire has been named bloomin' best thanks to its edible display hoping to stock the local food bank.
Market Drayton Fire Station was one of several stations across Shropshire to take part in this year's Stations in Bloom competition.
Stations in Bloom was the brainchild of Market Drayton crew manager, Sally Eynon, and was launched last year to mark 2023 as Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's 75th anniversary.
The theme this year was 'Food for Thought', prompting the firefighters to create an edible display so they could donate produce to their local food bank.
A spokesperson for the station said: "We utilised our hanging buckets, boots and fire extinguishers to grow strawberries and tumbling tomatoes, coupled with nasturtiums and pansies.
"With the addition of two new raised beds, we were able to grow French climbing beans, potatoes, leeks, carrots, beetroot, parsnips and standard tomatoes. Then in the front border we have dwarf sunflowers."
In July, all of the participating stations were visited and judged by Shrewsbury Flower Show committee members, Maelor Owen and Donna Hamer, with two categories, grassed station and paved station.
For the second year in a row, the Market Drayton team were crowned winners of the grassed station category.