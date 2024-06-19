Preparations ramping up for carnival

The carnival is back on Saturday, July 20, with C Jennings Fair also present in the town on Friday evening and all day Saturday.

As part of the event organisers have booked a huge array of bouncy castle fun for the town park entertainment.

Across the park there will be ten huge inflatables, and new for this year there will be the 'Helter Skelter & Impossible Ladders' – provided by AJS Bouncy Castle Hire.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy the entertainment from 9am to 4pm, with a special educational needs-only session from 9am to 10am.

Early bird discounts for admission are available at a cost of £7, with people able to collect wristbands from Market Drayton Royal British Legion and Kaz's Cafe.

Tickets will cost £10 on the day.

The park will also feature animal handling, face painting, the local Men's Shed group with a number of lawn games, a stage where local school choirs, dance groups, and sports groups will perform, along with a couple of local singers.

The parade, which will set off from The Grove at 12pm, is free to enter this year in an effort to encourage more community groups to join.