Police move in to put the brakes on errant parking in Market Drayton

Illegal parking is normally dealt with by enforcement officers at Shropshire Council, who issue parking tickets in the form of Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs).

But following complaints from locals in Market Drayton, police in the town have said they have been "working hard" to tackle the problem.

PCSO Andy King from West Mercia Police said officers have been talking to motorists and advising them of the law, liaising with council parking enforcement officers to advise them of people's concerns, as well as also issuing PCNs to persistent offenders.

He added that police were also “working with partners to find alternative off-road parking opportunities, particularly near to schools”.

“Inconsiderate or illegal parking can put pedestrians and other road users in danger. It can also create an obstruction for emergency vehicles,” he said. “While some enforcement activity is carried out jointly with partners, Shropshire Council employ parking enforcement officers to assist with these issues. But often problems can be resolved through raising awareness of the impact or consequences or other practical measures.”