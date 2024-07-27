Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Market Drayton-based brewery said that getting work under way 'marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our brewery and the community'.

The expansion, part of £1 million development plans, will enhance brewing operations, increase capacity, and integrate new community spaces.

Investment will see the addition of more maturation vessels and essential infrastructure, ensuring the brewery can continue to meet demand for its craft lager, Green Monkey.

Highlights of the expansion with include increased Brewing Capacity.

A spokesperson said: "With the addition of new maturation vessels, we will be able to produce more of our signature Green Monkey lager, renowned for its natural maturation process and unpasteurized freshness."

The work is under way

The brewery has partnered with the Drayton Civic Society to create a new, purpose-built space behind The Stag for the town's museum.

This 200m² exhibition area will provide an accessible venue for showcasing Market Drayton's rich heritage.

A spokesperson added: "Our journey began with a public consultation earlier this year, where we invited the community to share their thoughts and feedback on our plans."

"We were overwhelmed by the positive response and are excited to move forward with the project.

While Joule's has an immediate focus is on The Stag, the brewery also has plans for The Red Lion.

Joule's Brewery got work started

"These include expanding the kitchen and transforming the Mouseroom into a versatile space for everyday use," a spokesperson added.

"A dedicated meeting room will be added for local clubs and societies."

Construction is expected to continue through to early 2025, with the aim of having all developments completed by summer 2025.

"We are committed to keeping the community informed throughout this process and look forward to celebrating the completion of this project with you all," the brewery spokesperson added. "Exciting times lie ahead, and we are grateful for your continued support."