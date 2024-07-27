Vacant town centre bar set to become nail salon after application approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The former home of Bar 21 on Market Drayton's High Street is set to become a nail salon after Shropshire Council gave the plans a green light.

The change of use application was submitted by Miss Thi Thuy Trang Ho last month.

21 High Street had previously been a clothes shop, before converting into a cafe in 2006. The cafe then turned into a gin and cocktail bar in 2018.