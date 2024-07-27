Vacant town centre bar set to become nail salon after application approved
The owners of a vacant town centre bar have been given the go-ahead by planners to turn it into a nail salon.
By Megan Jones
The former home of Bar 21 on Market Drayton's High Street is set to become a nail salon after Shropshire Council gave the plans a green light.
The change of use application was submitted by Miss Thi Thuy Trang Ho last month.
21 High Street had previously been a clothes shop, before converting into a cafe in 2006. The cafe then turned into a gin and cocktail bar in 2018.