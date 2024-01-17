Farmer found dead by father at parents' home near Market Drayton

Mark Andrew Dykes, aged 42, was found by his father at Rowney Close, Loggerheads, near Market Drayton, on January 5 this year.

An inquest into his death was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, and was told that Mr Dykes, who was born in Shrewsbury, was staying with his parents at the time.

It was at around 6.25pm Mr Dykes' father Steven shouted for him but got no reply. Mr Dykes senior could not access one of the bedrooms, so called a neighbour for help.

They managed to get into the room but found Mr Dykes junior unresponsive. Emergency services attended but nothing could be done to save Mr Dykes and he was pronounced dead a short time after.

Police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Dykes' death.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to April 23 this year.