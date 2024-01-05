Praise for shop staff, drivers and public after Market Drayton street is closed during fire incident

Two fire engines and an operations officer were scrambled to Newlife, in Cheshire Street, where an electrical circuit board was smoking.

Firefighters had to close the narrow street during the incident at around 9.25am on Friday, and a number of properties were without electricity for a while.

A spokesperson for Market Drayton Fire Station said: "We would like to praise the members of staff of the property for their prompt actions in evacuating the store, and for providing clear and accurate information to the incident commander and crews."

Fire crews also thanked drivers and members of the public for their patience and understanding whilst the incident was dealt with.

They confirmed that there were no injuries at this incident, and that damage was confined to the area of the fuse board and electrical room.

"On arrival at the scene, the incident commander was informed by staff that they could smell burning in the area of the electrical room, located on the ground floor of a two-storey commercial property," the spokesperson said.

"On investigating, crews found that the electrical room was heavily smoke logged, with a fire burning on the mains electrical fuse board and involving the incoming mains incoming supply.

"Crews immediately set out getting high pressure hose reel jets to the ground and first floors as a precautionary measure, in case of any hidden fire spread within walls or the false ceiling area.

"Dry powder extinguishers were positioned to cover for any rapid flare up of the incoming mains supply.

"Firefighters wearing protective high voltage electrical gloves isolated what electrical circuits they could."

They also used thermal cameras to assist in trying to locate any hidden fire spread within voids of the building.

There was some slight smoke logging to the shop floor and first floors of the building.

The spokesperson added that an urgent request was made for the attendance of engineers from the National Grid.

"On the arrival of these engineers, there was a requirement for the mains electricity in the immediate area to be isolated," they said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption, however this was unavoidable, and was required to allow both the engineers and firefighters to completely make the scene safe.

"Due to the location of the incident, the narrow road, and the need for hoses to cross the road, Cheshire Street was closed to traffic, and members of the public in the immediate area of the incident. "