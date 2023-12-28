Glamping pods planned next to pond at north Shropshire countryside property

The authority has received an application for the tourism proposal from Mick Hughes for land at 6 Smythemoor, Longford.

The plan is for ‘two modest glamping units’ which would be based on the edge of a pond.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans states the proposal would ‘support the local economy by attracting visitors and tourists to the area,’ and adds that it would provide ‘a tranquil rural experience for visitors’.

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.

It comes as the council has also been asked to consider a proposal from Morton Growers to expand a chicken farm at Morton Ley Farm at Morton.

The plan would see the site hosting an extra 90,000 birds and producing around 1,578 tonnes of meat each year.

The development would be made up of two new sheds, each housing around 45,000 broiler chickens.

At their highest point the sheds would be five metres tall, and would cover an area of 3,095 square metres.

Shropshire Council planning officers are also being asked to decide on a proposal for permission in principle for the construction of between one and three homes on land at Cleobury Garage, 15B High Street, Cleobury Mortimer.

Listed building consent is being requested to build a detached double garage and to make alterations to a driveway belonging to Rectory Cottage in Stapleton.

Telford & Wrekin Council has meanwhile been asked to consider a proposal to build a house and a garage on land to the south/west of Donnerville Drive in Admaston.

The authority has also been asked to approve a part single-storey and part two-storey side and rear extension to Oak Cottage, 35 Woodside in Coalbrookdale.

Permission is also being requested for the creation of a hard standing driveway at 2 Smallwood Court, High Street, Newport.