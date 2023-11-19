Costs mount for town council as persistent vandalism targets town's toilets

The Towers Lawn toilets off Frogmore Road in Market Drayton town centre could be forced to close after several incidents of vandalism.

Market Drayton Town Council said that over the last month, there have been several incidents of vandalism that have caused them to consider closing the services.

Incidents include vandals causing severe blockages by flushing "unsuitable items" down the loo.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson said: "Unfortunately there have been several issues of ongoing vandalism in the public toilets on Towers Lawn.

"Over the last few weeks four toilet [roll] holders have been vandalised and there have been several incidents of unsuitable items being flushed down the toilets causing severe blockages.

"Repairing these facilities, replacing toilet roll holders and for specialist contractors to unblock the drains as a result of this vandalism is an ongoing cost to the Council.

"If wilful vandalism continues, Councillors will have no option but to consider closing the toilets for a period of time and assess if these valuable free services can continue in their current form."