£850k is enough to take a dip on this 'luxurious' seven-bedroom home – with a pool

Located in the village of Ashley near Market Drayton the "stunning detached house" offers an "exceptional living experience," according to agents Heywoods.

With an asking price of £850,000 the detached home has seven bedrooms, three reception rooms, a swimming pool, 'beautiful gardens' and two garages.

Heywoods listing for the home describes it as a 'rare find', stating: "Overall, The Dale presents an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a magnificent family home in a sought-after location.

"With its generous living spaces, six bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, and the added luxury of a swimming pool, this property offers a truly exceptional lifestyle. Priced at £850,000, this is a rare find that combines style, comfort, and function seamlessly."

Painting the picture of what is on offer if you can dig £850k out of the back of the sofa, the listing adds: "Upon entering this magnificent residence, you are greeted by a grand entrance hall that sets the tone for the elegance and style that flows throughout the house.

"The ground floor boasts three generously sized reception rooms, each designed with unique character and purpose. These rooms can be utilized as formal living spaces, a study, a games room, or anything else that suits your lifestyle and preferences. The high-quality finishes, such as hardwood flooring and stylish light fixtures, enhance the overall ambience of the property.

"The heart of this home is the spacious and well-appointed kitchen, perfect for culinary enthusiasts and hosting gatherings. The kitchen features modern appliances and ample storage space it seamlessly connects to a bright and airy conservatory/dining area, creating an open-plan space that is ideal for both intimate family meals and entertaining guests.

"Ascending the staircase, you will find six spacious bedrooms, offering ample accommodation for a large or growing family. The master bedroom suite is a true retreat, complete with a luxurious en-suite bathroom, providing a private sanctuary to unwind and relax. The additional bedrooms are equally well-proportioned, featuring large windows that flood the rooms with natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

"One of the stand-out features of this property is the impressive swimming pool, located in the beautifully landscaped rear garden.

"This addition provides the perfect spot for relaxation, exercise, and entertaining during the warmer months. Surrounded by a paved terrace, the swimming pool area offers ample space for sun loungers, outdoor furniture, and hosting pool-side parties.

"Situated in the picturesque village of Ashley, Market Drayton, this property benefits from a tranquil and friendly neighbourhood, with convenient access to local amenities, schools, and transport links. The village offers a range of amenities, including shops, restaurants, and leisure facilities, ensuring all your daily needs are met. The surrounding countryside provides beautiful scenery, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking a peaceful and rural setting."

For information visit https://heywoodsproperty.co.uk/property/7-bed-detached-house-for-sale-market-drayton/539576