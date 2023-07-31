Market Drayton Royal Naval Association completes mammoth challenge in aid of foodbank

Market Drayton Royal Naval Association members completing their last leg

Around 20 members of the MDRNA collectively walked 3,500 kilometres to raise funds for Market Drayton Foodbank, which took around 10 months to complete.

They finished the final leg of their virtual walk last Friday, July 28, coming together to highlight their massive achievement.

Members walked from the Town Park along Cheshire Street to the St Mary's Church Parish Rooms, holding banners and flags – one shipmate was even dressed as Davy Jones from the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Labelled The Great Wall of China virtual walk, the association collectively walked a total of 2183 miles – 3513 kilometres – the walkable length of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A total of £730.23p was handed over to Helen McSherry at Market Drayton Foodbank which is part of the Trussell Trust network.

Fiona Lloyd, chairwoman of the Market Drayton Royal Naval Association said: "We like to raise money for local charities but we decided because of the current climate and financial crisis we would do one that was specifically for the food bank.

"We have done virtual walks before and decided to do a big one and all of the members and family members all took part."

Fiona went on to say that it was a huge achievement and involved people of all ages, with members logging their individual walks on the system each week.

Market Drayton Foodbank saw an increase in the need for food parcels earlier this year, with the Trussell Trust reporting a shocking 278,230 were distributed in 2022 to 2023.

Commenting on the situation at the time, Helen said: "The cost of living crisis especially, has really increased the need for food parcels – and that is the case in Market Drayton.

"We have seen that increase in Drayton since October 2022 and people are coming in especially because of the energy crisis and the fact they have got bills increasing two to three fold.

"But for those people who are on a finite amount of money, it is very difficult.

"People used to come to the foodbank to help to pay their energy bill, but it's just not touching the side now and the cost of food is more expensive and donations are down because people can't afford to give to us.

"The volunteers are doing their best with the signposting – 50 per cent of what we do is give out food and the other 50 per cent is to steer people in the right direction to get the help they need."