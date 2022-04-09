Spirit of the Blitz heading to county theatre

Andy Eastwood portrays George Formby in Spirit Of The Blitz.

Originally scheduled to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Market Drayton’s Festival Drayton Centre will be welcoming 'Spirit of the Blitz' on Saturday, April 30.

Producer Andy Eastwood said: "It really would not be in the spirit of this show to give up. So we’ll now be celebrating the 77th anniversary. It may not have the same ring to it as the 75th, but the songs will still sound every bit as good, and the atmosphere will be terrific as soon as the audience join in with old favourites like Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree, Bless 'Em All, Leaning On A Lamp-Post, and of course, We'll Meet Again.”

Eastwood, who also appears in the show, portraying one of the hardest-working entertainers of the era, George Formby, said it delivers a feel-good experience.

He said: “The wonderful thing about Spirit Of The Blitz is that it means many things to different people. It’s first and foremost a heart-warming, uplifting singalong. They were such awful times that the entertainment had to be bright and breezy and cheerful. But beneath the humour is a subtext of suffering, loss and tragedy. Everyone in that audience will be remembering loved ones who went through it, so it’s very thought-provoking too.”

Also performing are singer Maggie O’Hara, who pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn and Anne Shelton, and Pete Lindup, who recreates the comedy of forties favourites Max Miller and Robb Wilton.

Mr Lindup said: "There will be veterans at the show, and it’s an honour to entertain them, but it’s also great for younger people to see the lovely warm way that performers charmed an audience back then. Glorious melodies and good old-fashioned comedy – what more could you ask for?"