Diversion while listed bridge is repaired

Shropshire Council has confirmed the diversion plan

Shropshire Council said the Walkmill Bridge in Market Drayton will be shut from 9.30am to 2.45pm from Tuesday, January 11 – for an estimated three days.

The closure will take place between the Walkmill Bridge and the Sutton Grange junction.

It means traffic will be diverted along the A529 and local roads by a signed diversion.

The work will involve the repair and resetting of loose coping stones to the bridge parapets.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works, and access to properties will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: “The work we are undertaking is essential to the long term stability of the bridge and will ensure its usability for years to come. We always try to limit disruption caused by roadworks, but unfortunately some disruption is inevitable whilst these essential works are carried out.”