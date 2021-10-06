New restaurant will be a blueprint for the future

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/10/2021 - Latest GV of Market Drayton McDonalds, pictured just off the Muller Roundabout..

The global chain says that the Market Drayton drive through will be the fast food chain's first "net-zero" outlet in the UK.

It is expected that the restaurant on the edge of the town, just off the A53, will open in November. It is, the company says, being built to a “UK industry net-zero emissions standard”.

Work started on the site in June with McDonald's saying the building will be the blueprint for others across Britain.

The chain said it will reach net zero – meaning it emits no more greenhouse gases than it absorbs through its business – across the world by the middle of the century.

But in the UK and Ireland those plans are due to be met by 2040.

Gareth Hudson, construction director at McDonald's, said: “Our Market Drayton Restaurant is an exciting testing ground to put into practice what a net zero building, both in build and in use, looks like.

"From the materials used throughout the build process to how it’s powered, along with creating new areas of natural habitat to enhance the biodiversity of the site and local area, we’re bringing together skills and expertise from across McDonald’s and the partners we work with.”

From 2023 all new furniture in McDonald’s sites will be made with recycled or certified materials, and will be designed to be recycled or reused when no longer needed.