Firework display sparks fire at Market Drayton garden

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at about 8pm to a fire in a garden off Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton.

Firefighters used their hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which they said involved fireworks.

Firework displays have been a common sight above Shropshire tonight and over the last week, ahead of a national lockdown starting tomorrow, Guy Fawkes Night.

The fire service has also been called out to several bonfires and controlled burnings tonight.

At about 6pm, a large fire involving pallets was reported at Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury.

Firefighters attended and gave advice to the person monitoring the fire.

Then at about 6.30pm, firefighters were sent to a small controlled burn at Hill Crescent in Shrewsbury. Again, advice was given.

After that, at about 6.45pm, fire crews from south Shropshire as well as the Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were sent to reports of a fire in the open at Burford, near Tenbury Wells.