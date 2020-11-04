Firework display sparks fire at Market Drayton garden

By Rob Smith North ShropshireMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

A firework display sparked a fire in a family's back garden this evening, requiring firefighters to extinguish it.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at about 8pm to a fire in a garden off Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton.

Firefighters used their hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which they said involved fireworks.

Firework displays have been a common sight above Shropshire tonight and over the last week, ahead of a national lockdown starting tomorrow, Guy Fawkes Night.

The fire service has also been called out to several bonfires and controlled burnings tonight.

At about 6pm, a large fire involving pallets was reported at Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury.

Firefighters attended and gave advice to the person monitoring the fire.

Then at about 6.30pm, firefighters were sent to a small controlled burn at Hill Crescent in Shrewsbury. Again, advice was given.

After that, at about 6.45pm, fire crews from south Shropshire as well as the Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service were sent to reports of a fire in the open at Burford, near Tenbury Wells.

This was also found to be a controlled burn and advice was given.

News
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Market Drayton
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News