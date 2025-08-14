'It's an invaluable service' - Citizens Advice in Market Drayton given large cash boost towards operating costs

Market Drayton Town Council has allocated £5,639 in funding to the Citizens Advice, enabling it to continue its work in the area for at least another year.

Described as a "vital" service by the town council, the Citizens Advice in Market Drayton, based at the doctors' surgery, offers free, confidential help and guidance to residents on a variety of issues including money, housing, work, family and legal.

CEO of Citizens Advice Shropshire, Jackie Jeffries, approached Market Drayton Town Council to appeal for funding towards the annual cost of running its outreach support service.

Mayor of Market Drayton Tim Manton (left) presents a cheque to CEO of Citizens Advice Shropshire, Jackie Jeffrey. Pic: Market Drayton Town Council

For the year 2025/26, she said it would cost £11,278 to run the service. Local charity, Drayton Action for Health, has provided funding for half of the costs, and the town council was asked if it could make up the rest.

Councillors voted to support the service with its running costs, and thanked the Citizens Advice for its"dedication" to the town's residents to provide a "valuable resource" for the community.

Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, presented a cheque to Jackie this week.

He said: "I’m honoured to have been able to present the Citizens Advice Bureau a cheque for the sum of £5,639 on behalf of Market Drayton Town Council.

"The Citizens Advice offer an invaluable service here in Market Drayton, for the most part aimed at those who are in desperate need of help, support and advice.

"Market Drayton Town Council recognises this need for its residents and therefore sees this funding as a top priority. We look forward to the Citizens Advice being able to continue its services for the benefit of residents in Market Drayton and hope this goes some way to helping those who are most need of that support."