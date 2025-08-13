Electric wheelchair user who feared being 'tipped over' is delighted uneven footpath will be resurfaced

Shropshire Council has announced that 10 footpaths in the region are to be resurfaced in the coming weeks, including the one at Queen Street Car Park in Market Drayton.

Barry Salter, who has lived in Market Drayton for more than 40 years, told the Shropshire Star in February that he has experienced great difficulties on the path due to tree roots which have grown through and forced the pavement to crack.

He said that the uneven surface has caused his electric wheelchair to "go up and down" and tilt him from "side to side", and challenged anyone to take a wheelchair along the footpath "without being fearful of being tipped off".

Barry Salter on the footpath next to Queen Street Car Park in Market Drayton that will be resurfaced

Now, after confirmation that the footpath will be resurfaced between Thursday, September 4 and Monday, September 8, and the tree roots "dealt with", Mr Salter is overjoyed that he will be able to use the footpath without fear.

"I am absolutely delighted that something is being done about it," he said.

"If it was level, then it would be ideal. It won't only affect me, but people with pushchairs, other wheelchair users, youngsters and many other people.

"I am glad that they are doing something about it. Something I say when I am doing talks around the town is that once a problem is recognised, how long are you reasonably expected to wait before anything is done about it? But in this case, I think with the way life is at the moment, it's pretty quick."

Mr Salter said tree roots growing through the path have caused him problems in his electric wheelchair

Market Drayton Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, said he had raised concerns about the footpath with Shropshire Council, and joined Mr Salter is welcoming the announcement of the resurfacing work.

He said: "I am delighted that this work is taking place. It’s been long overdue and has been difficult to navigate and quite a hazard for some time, for not only the able-bodied but also those wheelchair-bound, that is of course a source of great concern.

"I am very happy indeed and it is a testament to individuals that raise concerns over these issues and a town council that proactively lobbies Shropshire Council to improve Market Drayton for us all who live here."

The footpath in Queen Street Car Park in Market Drayton is to be resurfaced, to the delight of electric wheelchair user Barry Salter (pictured)

Shropshire Council announced that 10 stretches of public footpaths will be resurfaced in total, with work lasting until mid-September.

The council said it is concentrating on the footpaths that are "most in need of repair".