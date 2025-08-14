Butler Landscapes strive for excellence with National Landscape Awards

Butler Landscapes, based in Shropshire, has welcomed judges from the British Association of Landscape Industries (BALI) as it showcases the design and build of two of its recent gardens.

The BALI National Landscape Awards provide the industry with a platform in which to showcase and improve their business while celebrating their achievements both within and outside of the industry.

Butler Landscapes based in Tern Hill, Market Drayton, serves both residential and commercial clients and has won multiple Royal Horticultural Society Gold Medals. The company is a leading specialist in all aspects of garden design, landscape construction and garden maintenance.

Bayley Hills Panorama

The family-run company entered two gardens – Poolside Retreat, Shawbury and Bayley Hills in Edgmond, near Newport into the 100k-250k Domestic Garden Construction Category.

Paul Butler, Director at Butler Landscapes, hopes the gardens will make the finals of the BALI Awards being held in December in London.

“From the outset, our client made it clear they were looking to create more than just a garden. They envisioned a year-round, poolside retreat - a space for entertaining, exercising, and unwinding with friends and family. Inspired by Mediterranean living, their goal was to extend the home’s living area outdoors with a space that offered both functionality and tranquillity,” he said.

“Rather than purchasing a property abroad, the client asked us to recreate that same feeling at home. A key feature of the brief was replacing the existing pond with a covered, louvred swim spa. This element needed to be safely and seamlessly integrated into the landscape, with easy access, strong visual appeal, and structural stability,” he added.

Butler Landscapes’ Bayley Hills project transformed a once ordinary garden into a striking fusion of modern elegance and rustic charm. Thoughtfully selected recycled materials, sleek porcelain paving, Douglas Fir and natural stone create a timeless palette that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding landscape.

Poolside Aerial View Rear Garden

“Sustainability was at the heart of the project. Drought-tolerant ornamental grasses and perennials minimise water use and maintenance, while shade-loving plants at the front of the property adapt to varied light conditions. All materials were chosen for their longevity, minimal environmental impact, supporting local industries and habitat creation,” said Paul.

“Bayley Hills goes beyond aesthetics; it is a sanctuary that balances form and function. This project exemplifies how intelligent design, ecological awareness and horticultural excellence can come together to create a truly remarkable outdoor space,” he added.

“Butler Landscapes brought our vision to life with impeccable design and craftsmanship. They’ve truly exceeded all expectations and created our dream garden!” said a client.

Butler Landscapes has once again proven its status as one of the UK’s premier landscaping companies, earning national recognition for both business excellence and project innovation.

Earlier this year, Butler Landscapes was honoured as a finalist in the Pro Landscaper Business Awards, competing in the highly regarded £1,000,000 to £2,500,000 turnover category. This achievement highlights the company’s sustained growth, operational strength, and commitment to delivering first class service across commercial and residential landscape projects.

With over 35 years of experience, Butler Landscapes continues to lead the way in transforming outdoor spaces combining creativity with craftsmanship to deliver award winning results.

For more information on Butler Landscapes visit butler-landscapes.co.uk, email info@butler-landscapes.co.uk, or call 01948 880000.