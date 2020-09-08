Market Drayton's new Aldi to open next week

The new Aldi in Market Drayton will open its doors on Thursday, September 17, from 8am.

Ten new jobs have been created at the site off Milton Drive, helping to make up the 30-strong team that will run the new shop.

The new store's manager, Andrew Tomkinson, said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Market Drayton. It’ll be lovely to welcome local customers into the store and provide them with access to affordable, high quality food.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on charities and food banks in Market Drayton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

To learn more about job opportunities at Aldi, visit aldirecruitment.co.uk/.

The shop will be open from 8am-0pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am-4pm on Sundays.

The planning application for the Aldi shop also included outline proposals for a new care home nearby.