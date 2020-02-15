Man in 10k run to support Shrewsbury hospital unit that cared for his mother

Kevin Clare, 39, is in training for the Market Drayton 10k this May.

His mother Julie was cared for at the renal unit at the Shrewsbury hospital for many years, before she died in 2013.

“She was on there a long time, my dad said she was treated well,” Mr Clare said.

“I’m nervous in a way but as long as I complete it and get the money it’s an achievement.”

Kevin, who was born at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, is raising sponsorship money the old-fashioned way, patrolling Shrewsbury, Telford and Market Drayton with a clipboard and canvassing for donations.

Julie Clare, Kevin's mother

Alternatively, anyone who would like to support his campaign to support the renal unit can seek him out on Facebook and contact him at facebook.com/kevin.clare.98892

Once the 10k is under his belt he hopes to carry on raising money for the renal unit, but has no firm plans yet.

“I will cross that bridge when I come to it," he added.

The 2020 Müller Market Drayton 10k sold out its 2,500 public tickets within a day of going on sale.

Race organisers do hold back some spaces for Market Drayton-based runners and sponsors.

To learn more, visit www.marketdrayton10k.co.uk