Nominate Market Drayton heroes for honour

The time has come around again for Market Drayton Town Council to choose its honorary townspeople.

Nominations are free and can be done in person with an application form or online via email.

Charity volunteers, tireless club organisers and those who help the town's community in any way can all be nominated for a chance to celebrate their selfless work.

The town council will consider those who are nominated and hand over 'honorary townsman' awards later this year.

Julie Jones, the town council's clerk, said: "Market Drayton thrives on the contribution made to its community life by many of its citizens. They take several different forms, many voluntary and often in support of the town’s organisations.

"Many benefit and the quality of life is improved by their hard work. For some their work goes unrecognised and unrewarded.

"The town council has the right however to bestow the award of ‘honorary townsman’ upon those whose accomplishments are considered to be outstanding and therefore worthy of this prestigious accolade.

"If you wish the town council to consider anyone for this award then application forms, which include details of the criteria for the award, are available from the town council offices in Frogmore Road or by emailing admin@marketdrayton.gov.uk."

Applications for the honorary townsman award must be received online or in person by 12pm on Thursday, October 18.