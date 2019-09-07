New Market Drayton cinema space to feature foreign classics

The Festival Drayton Centre will open its new cinema facility on September 28 with a showing of Untouchable (Intouchables in French), a buddy comedy starring François Cluzet and Omar Sy that won several international awards and nominations including a Best Actor gong for Sy in the César Awards.

Then on October 26 the ballet-themed thriller Black Swan will be screened, followed by Life is Beautiful, an Italian film set in a Second World War internment camp, on November 30.

1972 film Travels with My Aunt, starring Maggie Smith, will be shown on December 27.

All of the films will start at 8pm apart from Travels with My Aunt, which will be a matinee show at 3pm.

Organisers from the centre said that two recent open days at the venue in Frogmore Road had helped inform the programme of entertainment, and thanked the members of the public who attended.

For ticket information, visit festivaldraytoncentre.com or call 01630 654444.