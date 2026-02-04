Closing date revealed for north Shropshire NatWest bank among 39 branches to shut for good

NatWest has confirmed its Market Drayton branch will be closing to customers on Wednesday, March 4.

It's been over a year since it was revealed that NatWest was going to close its branch in the north Shropshire market town, after bosses revealed counter interactions had decreased by 44 per cent.

But the revelation came with a promise that the branch would stay open until a banking hub had been made available to residents.

NatWest in Market Drayton will close next month. Photo: Google

That hub, which hosts "community bankers" from major banks, including Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest, HSBC, Santander, Halifax and TSB, has now opened in a temporary home at Market Drayton Town Hall.

A spokesperson for NatWest said the free-to-use cash machine at 42 Cheshire Street, the current location of the Market Drayton branch, will be kept open until a permanent location is open.

NatWest's Market Drayton branch is one of at least 39 of its high street branches that will be closing in the next two years, after the bank confirmed 32 new closures last week.