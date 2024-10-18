Council proposes new library location in former Whitchurch Woolworths shop to replace sports hall stand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council revealed plans on Wednesday (October 16) to open the new service at Unit C in Saint Mary's Arcade in the North Shropshire town.

Whitchurch's library was closed during 2023 when RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) was identified in part of The Civic Centre complex. Since then, "interim" library arrangements have been in place inside The Civic Centre's sports hall.

The council said a change of use application has been submitted for Unit C, and, if approved, the new venue "could be operational by as early as the new year" offering a "better temporary solution while a permanent location for the library is being considered".

St. mary's Arcade in Whitchurch, picture: Google

The cash-strapped local authority said the new premises "must be in keeping with the council's plans to save £62.5 million from its revenue budget in 2024/25" as it faces unprecedented pressures affecting council's nationwide.