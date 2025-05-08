Wolves Foundation Keep On Running!

And, what’s more. Foundation ambassadors Mark Rhodes and Amber Sandhu not only ran the 10k, they were also involved as official starters alongside the Lord Mayor Of Birmingham, Councillor Ken Wood, in sounding the klaxons and ringing the bell to launch the elite race.

Over 16,000 took part across Great Birmingham Run weekend, either in the junior and mini event at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday, at which ‘Wolfie’ powered home in the mascot race, or pounding the streets of the Second City in the 10k or half marathon on the Sunday.

Wolves Foundation ambassadors Mark Rhodes and Amber Sandhu after completing the AJ Bell Great Birmingham 10k.

“What a joy it was to officially start the AJ Bell Birmingham run,” said Amber.

“I think Mark and I had a bit too much fun with the klaxons!

“But it was so great seeing everyone come together and run for their own individual causes.

“All the support was very much needed too, especially during the tough miles, and I loved being a part of an inspiring and brilliant day.”

“A brilliant day,” added Mark.

“Runners of all abilities were pushing themselves to the limits for great causes, and it was a privilege to start the race and meet new people - mostly the ones who were overtaking me on the run!”

Also part of the team completing the 10k were Foundation and club staff Laura Cahill, George Coombes, Emily Boyle, Freddie Saunders, Andrew Thompson and Juan Sanchez, and supporters Andy Jarvis, Matt Leech, Maxine Williamson, Hannah Price, Chris Nicholls, Jo Burke and Ralph Lopez. Ryan Boon, Head of Safety and Security at Molineux, completed the half marathon.

“A huge thanks to everyone who ran for the Foundation and everyone who has made a donation to support them,” said Laura, Fundraising & Events Executive with Wolves Foundation.

“With Wolfie winning his race on Saturday, Amber and Mark starting the race before taking part, and seeing all the runners wearing their Foundation t-shirts, it was a really proud weekend and something for us to build on for next year.”

The next fundraising events in the pipeline for the Foundation include the return of Hiking Heroes – the chance to climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks in partnership with Compton Care – and the Molineux Abseil, which returns in September. For more details contact lauracahill@wolves.co.uk