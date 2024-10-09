Illegal tobacco and vapes seized from Wem store in crackdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said officers attended a number of stores in Wem and Shawbury along with Shropshire Council Trading Standards to conduct checks of vape and cigarette sales after concerns had been raised by local residents.

PC Latham and the seized vapes

During the checks a number of illegal tobacco items and vapes have been seized from a store in Wem.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team said they will be continuing to work with partner agencies to address concerns raised by local residents.