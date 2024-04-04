Housebuilding plan in Shropshire village binned after warning it would push community goodwill to 'breaking point'

An outline application to build 13 new homes on land to the south of Sandhurst Way, Nesscliffe, was firmly rejected by Shropshire Council this week after warning the number of new homes being built in the area was already in excess of guidelines.

A report by the council’s planning officer confirmed that despite only 30 new homes being earmarked for Nesscliffe in the authority’s five year land supply, a total of 111 had either already been built or granted approval – 270 per cent more than the planned amount.

Applicant Suckley Farms Ltd put forward a proposal to further extend a housing development off Ridgewood Road in the north of the village in December.

They said the scheme of two, three and four-bedroom properties would meet local need and make services in the village more sustainable.