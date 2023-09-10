Shropshire village's first ever 10k hailed a success and thoughts turn to next year already

Hinstock 10K

Last Sunday runners gathered in the village of Hinstock, near Market Drayton, to take part in the new Hinstock 10k, with supporting 5k and 2k fun runs.

The event was organised by Mandy and Colin Pink of Hinstock, supported by Market Drayton 10k race director Tim Beckett.

Organisers say the event was a success with 100 runners taking part in the 10k event and a total of 70 people taking part in the combined fun runs.

Market Drayton Running Club

The day included music and stalls selling produce, and Mandy arranged for an Avro Anson Second World War plane to fly over for the event.

The first runner home was Isaac Walley who, despite the warm and humid conditions, completed the course in 36 minutes 28 seconds.

Mike Frost of Shrewsbury came second and Ben Gibson from Childs Ercall came in third.

Micky Orwell and James Wisdom

Faye Edwards from Chesterton was the first woman home in a time of 45 minutes 25 seconds, followed by Amanda Purves of Newport in second place and Leah Roberts, also from Newport, who came in third.

Isaac also won the 5k fun run, running this time with his dog, while Vicky Baillie from Whitchurch was the first female back in this race.

Jonathon Sutton

The 2k fun run was won by Declan Bonell of Market Drayton with Florence Pitt of Hinstock being the first female back.

Mandy and Colin thanked everyone who helped to make the event possible with special thanks to Tim Beckett, Mike Smith (for videos and photographs), the Market Drayton Scouts, all the local helpers and marshals and the sponsors of Trent Fasteners, Müller and Palethorpes.