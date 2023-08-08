Current and upcoming road closures along Shropshire main roads to be aware of

The most recent list of road closures includes roads looked after by National Highways only.

Some will cause minor delays of around 10 minutes or less, while others may add an extra 30 minutes to journeys.

Here are the ongoing road closures in and around Shropshire:

• A5, until 6am on Saturday, August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Churncote to Felton Bulter, multi-way traffic signals for drainage works.

• A483, until 3.30pm November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 both directions Llanymynech to Llyncyls, multi-way temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A49, until 3.30pm on Friday, August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 south of Brimfield, two way traffic signals on behalf of Welsh Water.

• A49, until 6am on Wednesday, August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Church Stretton Crossways, two way signals on behalf of STW.

• A483 until 6am on Wednesday, August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 north of Llanymynech, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

• A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesday, August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Ashford Bowdler just before Wheatcommon Lane, two way traffic signals on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• A49, from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday, August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Onibury level crossing, stop and go boards on behalf of Network Rail.

• A483, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Friday, August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 north of Pant, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• A49, from 11pm on Saturday, August 12, to 10am on Sunday, August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Onibury rail crossing between A4113 and B4368, carriageway closure for utility works on behalf of Network Rail.

• A483, from 9am to 5pm on Sunday, August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 north of Llynclys near to juct reservoir/cattle grid, two way signals on behalf of BT.