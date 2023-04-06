Plea to dog walkers over level crossings after 200 per cent increase in incidents

Dog walkers are being warned about the risks of level crossings over the Easter period.

Network Rail has issued the plea following a 200 per cent rise in dog walker incidents on level crossings in the past year

A total of 32 reports of trespass and level crossing misuse involving a dog have been reported by Network Rail’s safety team since this time last year – a dramatic increase.

The majority of incidents have been reported in North Wales and Shropshire, specifically Gobowen, Harlech, Mosytn and Pant.

Both areas are known for being popular staycation areas, with tourists not knowing how many level crossings they may come across.

A statement from Network Rail said: "With more than 1,000 level crossings across Wales & Borders, it is vital to stay alert while using level crossings as this could save your own, and your dog’s life.

"Two incidents over the last year where the dogs were off the lead have resulted in two fatalities, with one seeing a dog losing their life and the other an owner."

Not only does misusing level crossings put the lives of people and animals at risk, but it also negatively impacts the running train service.

The 32 incidents reported over the last year have caused 501 delay minutes – more than eight hours of delays.

Kellyann Jones, community safety manager at Network Rail, said: “When your dog is off a lead you don't have control. Would your dog come back if you called? Could it hear you over the sound of a train? In a moment of panic your first instinct could be to chase after your dog onto railway. In an attempt to save its life, you put yourself at huge risk.

“When walking your dog near the railway or over a level crossing please keep it on the lead and under control to avoid a near miss or worse.”

British Transport Police Superintendent for Wales, Andrew Morgan, added: “With parts of the rail network electrified, trains operating at high speeds and at quieter levels, changes in timetables, and for many other reasons, the railway can be a dangerous place.

“I urge all dog walkers to be extremely vigilant by keeping their pets on a lead at all times when near the rail network. I would also caution everyone that accessing the rail network beyond permitted access, such as using a level crossing, is not only dangerous, but is classed as illegal trespass.”

Leyton Powell, Director of Safety, Sustainability and Risk at Transport for Wales, said: “We’ve seen a number of incidents recently where members of the public have followed dogs onto the tracks, even though it has been fortunate no-one has been seriously injured or killed, the difference between a catastrophic event and a near miss is often inches or seconds.